How to renew a domain name

1

To renew your domain name, you will need to log into your web hosting Control Panel. You can do so, using the login button below.

2

Once you are logged inside, go to the Registered Domains section of the My Domains menu. In there, you will see all the domains that have been registered or transferred to your account. Browse to the domain you wish to renew and mark the checkbox next to it. You can now use the Renew button from the actions toolbar at the top.

3

This will start the domain renewal process - simply follow the steps in order to complete the transaction. Domain renewals are usually processed within the hour.

Renew

Search for a domain

  • Shared Hosting

  • starting from $6.25/mo
  • We place special emphasis on loading speeds and data security. For this specific reason, our shared hosting platform uses ultra-modern SSD disks and the ZFS storage system.
  • Order

  • OpenVZ VPS Hosting

  • starting from $14.50/mo
  • Guaranteed CPU allocations and SSD storage with all OpenVZ Virtual Private Servers. We offer a number of web accelerators to enhance the loading speeds of your web sites.
  • Order

  • KVM VPS Hosting

  • starting from $14.50/mo
  • Total root access, hardware-assisted CPU virtualization and SSD storage with all KVM VPS hosting plans. You can easily select the server's Operating System.
  • Order

  • Semi-dedicated Hosting

  • starting from $30.00/mo
  • A wonderful way to move from a shared web hosting account to a convenient semi-dedicated hosting without any difficulty. Host limitless domains and databases.
  • Order

  • Dedicated Hosting

  • check out our FREE offer
  • Our dedicated servers are equipped with robust hardware and offer lavish RAM quotas and full root access. During the signup procedure, you can choose your Operating System.
  • Order